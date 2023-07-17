Wow! Shehnaaz Gill looks amazing in her bridal avatar, netizens react “Sid ki yaad aa gaee”

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up, while her close friend Sidharth Shukla was the winner. Recently she made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media who love to see her posts and pictures. The actress has now shared a lovely post where she is seen wearing bridal attire. She looks simply mesmerizing. She captioned the picture, “I Love Myself”. Netizens couldn’t keep calm seeing her amazing transformation. One wrote, “I also love you from the bottom of my heart” another wrote, “We Will also Love You Always & Forever keep shining #ShehnaazGill” another commented, “Ignore all the bad comments shehnaz may Allah give you more n more success tehy have nothing to do they will never happy” one wrote, “Didn't think this reel would make me this emotional seeing you in bridal wear” another wrote, “Sid ki yaad aa gaee apko dulhan ke rup me dekh kr”

Check out the post here;

