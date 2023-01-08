Whoa! Shehnaaz Gill gifts a swanky new Mercedes-Benz E-Class to brother Shehbaz Badesha, check out its staggering price

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up, while her close friend Sidharth Shukla was the winner. Recently she made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media who love to see her posts and pictures. Looks like the Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is in mood to pamper her loved ones. The actress who is super close to her brother Shehbaz Badesha, has given her dearest brother a lovely surprise. She gifted him a swanky new luxury car and it’s price will leave you stunned. Shehnaaz gifted her brother a Mercedes Benz E-Class and it costs anywhere between Rs. 74.95 Lakhs to Rs. 88.86 Lakhs.

Shehbaz shared a video of unveiling the car at the car showroom and captioned it, “Thank u sister for new wheels @shehnaazgill”

Fans were quick to react to the post. One wrote, “Waa shehnaz khud ke gadi nhi leti hei lekin bhai ko new”, another wrote, “Shehnaaz is a very very good sister in the world you are very lucky shehbaaz” another commented, “Waheguru sab ko Shehnaaz jaisi pyaari bhen de”



Shehbaz is a singer and YouTuber.

On the work front Shehnaaz will next be seen in an untitled film with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. She also has a film with Rhea Kapoor.

Credit-Pinkvilla