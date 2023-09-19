Oh No! Shehnaaz Gill reveals writer's trauma amidst criticism for 'Desi Vibes'; says ‘Don’t take tension’

The comedy film Thank You For Coming is produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor and directed by Karan Boolani. Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Bhumi Pednekar are also featured in the film. Shehnaaz also has 100% of Sajid Khan's in her kitty.
Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: The actor Shehnaaz Gill just uploaded a new vlog to her YouTube page. Shehnaaz was seen in the video making humorous jabs at Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill writer Manoj Sabharwal. Shehnaaz will next be seen in the movie Thank You For Coming.

Shehnaaz introduces Manoj to everyone in the video and says, “He is the writer of my show Desi Vibes. Aisa aisa likhta haui ki mujhe gaaliyan padti hai.”

Also read: Wow! Shehnaaz Gill looks amazing in her bridal avatar, netizens react “Sid ki yaad aa gaee”

Manoj responded, “People also troll me. I have blocked my comments.”

Shehnaaz adds, “Whoever abuses you online, they are not my fans. People make fake ids and troll or abuse a person. But please don’t take tension, everybody likes you a lot. He was in trauma because he is not used to negativity.”

He was given advice from Shehnaaz that he must endure all the trolls if he wants to become famous. Everyone laughed as Shehnaaz Gill also demonstrated a humorous example of how she dries her hair without using a hairdryer. Online followers applauded the new vlog with praise. A supporter wrote, “Shehnaaz’s Vlogs always make you smile and forget your worries.”

Another one commented, "I was feeling a little bit low today..but this vlog made my day."

Also read: OMG! Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are left heartbroken when she finally breaks silence on her marriage

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Indian Express 
 

Jassie Gill Shehnaaz Gill Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Salman Khan Pooka Hegde Palak Tiwari Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill Honsla Rakh Raghav Juyal movie news TellyChakkar
