Exclusive! I would love to do Bigg Boss, but I am afraid of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rajshri Rani aka Arpita of Imlie

Rajshri Rani is an Indian TV actress best known for her titular portrayal of Suhani in Star Plus show Suhani Si Ek Ladki.

She is currently ruling the screen for her performance as Arpita in the most successful show on television, Imlie.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her equation with Sumbul and Fahmaan. We asked if she would be open to doing a reality show.

How is your equation with Sumbul and Fahmaan?

Sumbul is growing up in the industry. Most of my scenes are with Fahmaan, and I share a great bond with him. Our scenes are so real, and it’s fun to shoot with him. I am really close to him.

Are you open to doing any reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I would love to do Bigg Boss, and my husband Gaurav tells me that I am apt for the show and I would really do a good job. I am scared of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi as I am afraid of insects.

If given a chance in the future, will you do any roles in web series?

Yes, I would love to venture into the web world. I would love to do a bad role like a grey character. It would be very challenging and different. The role would not have many layers and one can play it in a bindaas way. But yes, I do have limitations and won’t be comfortable doing intimate scenes.

