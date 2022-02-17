EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to explore out and out comedy in Web' Iqbal Khan on exploring content and characters in OTT

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa has captivated the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline and is high on drama with Surabhi Das and Akshay Kelkar in pivotal roles.

The most adored hunk Iqbal Khan is all set to enter the show tonight as Virat, it is an intriguing character. In a candid conversation with the dapper, we spoke about not only the show but his interests too, Iqbal had some noteworthy insights to share:

We have seen you explore all the platforms; what is the one thing that differs between these platforms?

The audience makes all the difference here, there is a certain kind of audience that watches tv and a certain kind of audience that is glued to the web. There is alot of realism on the web, there is alot of freedom when it comes to creativity on TV you cannot do that. That is one good part about web or OTT, it gives creative fuel up for an actor.

We have seen you in all kinds of characters, is there something that is still left?

I have done a bit of comedy in everything but I want to do two things one is a completely doomed character and one is out and out realistic comedy.

There are a lot of genres on the Indian OTT, what do you think hasn't been explored yet?

The web consists of everything, they usually focus in a realistic manner and on a bit of a serious note. The web hasn't gone on Comedy yet, now there must be something that is light and feel good. For that, one must check out the foreign content that explores comedy that too out and out comedy shows with great storylines. I would love to see something like that here too.

