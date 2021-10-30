EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to play a superhero if given a chance', Pallavi Rao aka Shivangi Khedkar unveils her hobbies, rituals, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali and more

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Also read: EPIC! Shivangi Khedkar calls MHRW co-star Sai Ketan Rao 'KHADOOS'; his reaction will make you go AWW

Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar unveils a completely different side of hers with Tellychakkar, check out what she had to share.

Tell us about your hobbies? What is that one thing that has turned into a habit or ritual for you?

My hobbies include dancing, which has become a ritual is yoga. I started yoga in lockdown to get oneself busy somewhere as we weren't allowed to go to the gym or any other fitness spaces. I tried online yoga and I got so used to yoga, that I began to do it religiously. I have become somebody who suggests everyone do yoga, it not only changes your physical but even mental health.

what kind of characters interest you? And what is that one character that you would like to do at least once?

I am a fan of Marvel and DC, if given a chance I would like to do a superhero character. Wonder woman is one of my utmost favourites, if ever given a chance I would like to play a character which is strong and calm at the same time.

If you were to add a personal touch to Pallavi, what would it be?

I'll make Pallavi work more in her office or dukaan. I like people who are dedicated, rest issues keep coming and going, the career is important. For me personally, the day I stop working would be the end of my life. So yes, the personal touch would be that Pallavi should focus on her career more and less on the family drama.

Also read: WHAT! Shivangi Khedkar had once SLAPPED Sai Ketan Rao on the sets of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali; know why

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar