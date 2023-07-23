Exclusive! : “I would never do Bigg Boss as I don’t think I am meant for it, I am a very non – controversial person so am sure wouldn’t do the show” – Rohit Roy

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, has begun and the show is doing well the audience has given it a thumbs up. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he had any fights with any contestants and if he would be part of Bigg Boss.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 20:10
ROHIT ROY

MUMBAI:  Rohit Roy is a huge and respected name in the entertainment business and he has been around for almost three decades.

He began his career in television and then ventured into the Indian Film Industry and Web Series.

He rose to fame with his character in the television serial, Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand Viraasat etc.

The actor has been part of many Bollywood movies like Kaabil, Fashion, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, LOC Kargil, Plan etc.

These days he is making headlines for his participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he is aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

The show of the season is over and the contestants are back from South Africa.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Rohit Roy gets eliminated owing to a serious injury, read on to know more

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he had any fights with any contestants and if would he be part of Bigg Boss.

Did you have any argument or disagreement with any of the contents while doing any stunt?

I didn’t have any fights or disagreements with anyone on the show, because everyone had respect for me, Archana is very straightforward forward but no one had issues with me. Until, know the love I have received from the fans and audience, and the same love I have received from the contestants, no one as disrespected me and if anyone had crossed their limits with me I would have given back the answer the same way. It never happens with me we are all team members though we were competitors we had a team spirit. One day I saw a fight but it was for less time between Archana and Shiv, I had told to Shiv not to react and play the game this way.

He is a very nice guy, she was a co–contestant in Bigg Boss now leave the same thing I told Archana the person that Bigg Boss showed you as you aren’t that person and she is a very nice person.

What is your next project? Will you be part of Bigg Boss?

I don’t wish to go In the Bigg Boss house I wouldn’t last in the show there wouldn’t get any content from me,   I am not a controversial person since not much has happened in my life. I don’t talk about people and especially with 50 cameras around you. My daughter is growing up and I don’t want her to see him inside fighting and a different picture is out there, for sure Bigg Boss is out. I wish I can do a show with COLORS though I wouldn’t want to be an actor on television but if I get something interesting why not.

What do you have to say about everyone complimenting you for doing the best stunts on the show?

I feel good, the contestant thinks I performed well. I give my hundred per cent in whatever I do. I got injured. I had so much fun doing this show. I never had this much of a good time while working until now. I loved performing the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi though the injury was big, I had a lot of fun. Words fall short to describe the experience.

Well, there is no doubt that Rohit Roy has given his best in the show and he had the full potential to reach the finals but because of his injury, he couldn’t go ahead.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

