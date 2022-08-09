Exclusive! “I would play the best villainous character where people will say that after Chandramukhi, we enjoyed this villain role”, says Kavita Kaushik

MUMBAI : Kavita Kaushik is one such actress who needs no introduction. She has been part of the industry for more than two decades. She has been a part of various shows as Kutumb, Kahanii Ghar Ghar Kii, CID, FIR, Bigg Boss 14 and more.

Her character of Sub Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala, has catered for a lot of audience attention and as a part of this, her wild card entry in Bigg Boss 14 created a lot of buzz.

Her ugly fight with Rubina with context to Abhinav Shukla sending her text messages became a talking topic of discussion, which was held during one of the episodes of the show in front of Salman Khan and her husband - Ronit Biswas.

Prior to getting married to him, she was in a relationship with Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai actor, Karan V Grover with whom she participated in Nach Baliye 3.

Here in this piece article, we bring to you some of the interesting facts that Kavita Kaushik revealed. Read the details below.

A word that you speak the most – Well that is an abusive word which I cannot mention!

A habit of yours you would change – Since childhood, I have stayed around the police officers as my father was a police cop. So to change the language and get back to a lenient lady is a little difficult for me. But I am sorry my language is a little bad.

Feedback which people generally give to you – Well, sometimes people treat me as if I am a supari wali who will beat a person at any time! So I would like to say that it is better if I play a negative character. I would play the best villainous character where people will say that after Chandramukhi, we enjoyed this villain role.

A piece of bizarre news that you read for yourself – Well, I am in this field since 2002 and the media and the people from the fraternity know me at least, but when the Dubsmash trend had begun, I did a video in which a 3-year-old kid and the media assumed that the kid is mine. Soon after this news, my relationship with the kid’s mother got spoilt.

Also read: Interesting! Check out your favourite TV celebs who find interest in religion and spirituality

A song that’s mostly over your mind – Ride is on the storm.

A friend of yours who never picks up your call at the first go - My college friend Garima Jain never picks up my call on the first go.

If you were a journalist what question would you ask yourself? – Ma’am how are you so good that you are always misunderstood?

A story from your life that you feel it can be made as a film – It is secret but it can be named as 'Pitah Ka Karz'.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Kavita Kaushik on her bond with Maddam Sir actress Gulki Joshi: I take a lot of time to call someone my friend, but Gulki has my heart

If you are put in a time capsule, what time would you revisit and why? – I want to be born in the ’50s and I want to be young as the’70s. I would be a complete rock star!

A message for your fans – I love you all even if you do not understand me.

Well, aren’t the answers very unique and quirky?

Do let us know your views in the comment below.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and gossip.



