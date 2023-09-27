Exclusive! I would take trolling as a compliment: Anuj Sullere on shooting for Sony TV’s Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

MUMBAI: ‘Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ on Sony TV launched only recently and the audience is already smitten with all what Sumbul Touqeer in the titular role has to offer. The show also features Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere in the show.

Anuj plays Sumbul’s first love in the show. His character has been in a relationship Kavya for 10 years now and the couple aspires to become IAS officer. While Kavya passes the test, he doesn’t and asks her to choose between him and her dreams. Kavya moves on and later crosses paths with Adhiraj, played by Mishkat.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared, “Well, my character name is Shubham and I really like my character as there are a lot of emotions I get to portray. I feel that if my character is trolled for negative personality, it would be a compliment as it only means that I have convinced the audience.”

When asked about his bond with Sumbul. Anuj said, “Sumbul is a very good actress. She is also a very good human being. We bond very well and I connect with her. The scenes come out good because it is a process of action and reaction. If she is a good with her scene then the person playing opposite her will naturally bring out the best in him and vice versa.”

Well said Anuj!