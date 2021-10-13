Exclusive! I would want to play unsung hero like Udham Singh: Ankit Arora

MUMBAI: Actor Ankit Arora has proved his mettle by playing varied characters in different kinds of shows on TV. From being part of episodic, to a daily, to mythological drama, to now playing the role of a Police Inspector Rishiraj Pandey in &TV’s Mauka-E-Vardaat, Ankit has surely come a long way.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, Ankit spoke briefly about playing a cop character, his dream role, about his journey and more.

Are you proud of playing a cop on screen?

The feeling of wearing the police uniform is very difficult. It has its own aura and when you are in the uniform it fills you in with pride. It feels that suddenly a huge responsibility has been rested upon you. People with real uniforms must be feeling so proud and responsible. I am glad that I received an opportunity to play the role of a cop in the show Mauka-e-vardaat - Operation Vijay

Character which is close to your heart?

All my characters are very close to my heart as I literally put my heart and soul in it. Having said that, Ramayan being my first acting break is dear to me. All the roles I have played have taught me something or another. Every show and character however big or small have taught me too many things and made me evolve as an actor.

A dream role which you love to come your way?

I always like playing challenging roles - one which requires a little training or substantial research. I am not the one who likes to play fictional superheroes as much as I like to play real people. I really like how Amitabh ji acted in Paa - It is one of the characters I look up to.

What is your aspiration as an actor?

I aspire to be one actor who always entertains its audience. I want to play roles which enhance the actor in me. In fact, I like to take up roles that I enjoy as till the time I do not enjoy my work the audience will not be able to enjoy it too. I would want to play unsung heroes like Udham Singh, basically trying to bring a change in the society.

Daily, episodic or fantasy based- which genre do you like the most?

Every genre has its own value and so does every medium and that is what I believe as an actor. All these add to the experience and make you a better berdy of yourself.

How satisfied are you with your journey?

At a very young age, I had to see a lot of crisis situations. It is only times like these that we get to test ourselves and become strong. These ups and downs in life have taught me a lot of things. I am not a born actor but life has been the best teacher and I am thankful for that.

Keep going Ankit!