EXCLUSIVE! 'I would wear a backless blouse with a black saree on a date' Yeh Rishta's Karishma Sawant is the perfect fashionista to be followed

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now.

In an exclusive conversation with Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant, we asked the beauteous about her style quotient, love for sarees and more check out what she had to share:

What would you wear on a date?

I would wear a backless blouse and black Saree for sure, that gives a mature vibe.

What would you wear on a casual outing?

I would wear a crop top, baggy jeans and shoes.

What would you wear for a wedding?

I have done so many shaadi sequences on sets that now I enjoy experimenting with the attires.

When it comes to desi attires, what's your favourite?

I like Bengali attires, I am very keen on wearing their Red and White saree with the red bindi and kajal. I love it and I am waiting to wear that once. Though I am a Maharashtrian I love their attire and putting a lot of kajal like them.

What is your favourite accessory from Maharashtrian attire?

Yes, my mom is a Sindhi and it is only my mom who dresses me when it comes to saree. I have worn the saree once for a shoot. I like the gajra that we wear traditionally. I like Traditional chokers that we wear, they accentuate your look.

What is that one accessory that you always have?

I have worn so many heavy earrings on my show that when I go out now, I avoid wearing earrings. other than that my accessory is wearing a scrunchy on my wrist.

