EXCLUSIVE! I would like to work with Pratik Gandhi if offered a Gujarati film: Shiny Doshi gets CANDID about her thoughts on Gujarati Cinema, playing Dhara in Pandya Store, and more

MUMBAI: From Saraswati Chandra to Pandya Store, Shiny has been a shining name in the TV industry. Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples.

We got in touch with Dhara Bhabhi aka Shiny Doshi. The actress got candid with TellyChakkar and shared some interesting tales you would love to know.

As Dhara, what has been the major change in your life?

There haven't been any major changes since I have started playing Dhara in my life. But it has definitely brought more of a connection with the audience. When it comes to playing this type of a role onscreen on a popular channel, people start connecting with your character. I have come back from my honeymoon, and we had gone to the Maldives so I posted pictures in a bikini. Fans comment saying 'Dhara bhabhi aap saree mein zyada achi lagti ho'. So yes people start relating to the on-screen character and never expect us to be someone else in reality. Audience perception has changed looking at me. The show and character have given me so much in life. I can say that Dhara is my most adored character so far.

How similar is Dhara to Shiny?

I wouldn't say all characteristics of Dhara match Shiny, but some of them do. Shiny is also caring and loving for her friends and family. In the case of Dhara she will keep others first and forget herself completely. I am more practical. Shiny is someone from today's world. Dhara lives in Somnath. She has not seen the other side of the world. I have travelled. So you have a practical perspective in life and not stay in a nutshell.

Talking about Gujarati cinema, do you plan to put yourself out there as well?

Why not? To be very honest, I had received good offers for Gujarati films and I really wanted to do them. I do speak well enough Gujarati, although I haven't stayed in Gujarat. I was born here in Bombay, did my schooling in Pune, and graduation from Ahmedabad, so I would definitely try to act in a Gujarati film if given a chance.

Which actor would you like to work with within Gujarati Cinema?

I think Pratik Gandhi is doing very good. I have seen his films as well like Luv Ni Lovestory and Ventilator. They cast girls who look like someone you would find next door and bring that relatable touch to the films. When I was offered the films, I had done a lot of research on cinema. Kevi Rite Jaish was the one that changed the entire look and feel. If given a chance and time from Pandya Store, I would love to do it.

Earlier, the protagonists use to wear traditional wear and have the same old methods in brewing a storyline and making a film. Now, the times have changed and they are bringing more relatable content for everyone.

Well, we can't wait to see Shiny do a Gujarati film as well.

