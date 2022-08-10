Exclusive! “If ever given a chance, I would love to do a reality show like Bigg Boss; I haven’t got the guts to say “ Yes”, but I would love to be part of it” - Vahbbiz Dorabjee

Vahbbiz Dorabjee is a well-known personality on television. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would ever be a part of a reality show like Bigg Boss.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 06:00
Exclusive! “If ever given a chance, I would love to do a reality show like Bigg Boss; I haven’t got the guts to say “ Yes”, but

MUMBAI:Vahbbiz Dorabjee is a well-known actress on television and she has a huge fan following.

She debuted with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, which was a huge success and she became a household name.

Post that, she was seen in serials like Saraswatichandra, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant etc.

ALSO READ :'Acting is a complete package; actors should know dancing,' says Vahbiz Dorabjee

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about how she feels after becoming a masi as her best friend Tanvi Thakkar is expecting her first child and whether she would be a part of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

How did you react when you came to know about Tanvi Thakkar's pregnancy?

I was the happiest as she is my best Friend. We are together since Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and have grown up in this industry. It feels like the baby is coming to my home and I am waiting for the bundle of joy to arrive.

Tanvi told us how her friends have supported her and she mentioned your name also, so how is the phase going to be?

It’s a very emotional moment for us and touchwood, we have a great friends circle. Tanvi and I have bonded since the Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani days and this is the first baby that will be arriving in our friends circle. So, we are super happy and can’t wait to welcome the newborn.

On social media, as an actor, with the amount of love that one gets, one has to go through the trolls as well, so how do you deal with it?

In the intal days, I used to feel a bit bad about it, but now I don’t bother. I take it with a pinch of salt. I am a very strong person. Someone unknown to me cannot speak the truth about me. I know my truth and I am a very strong headed person. So, I don’t get affected by all that. 

Which reality show would you want to be a part off if given a chance?

I have been offered Bigg Boss every year and I would love to do a show like that. But right now, I haven’t got the guts to be a part of the reality show.

Well, it's been quite some time that the fans haven’t seen Vahbiz Dorabjee on screen and they would love to watch her on Bigg Boss.

For more news and updates on television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Vahbiz Dorabjee: I’ve been shaped into this person because I've been around here for so long… this industry has a place for everybody

Vahbbiz Dorabjee Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan TellyChakkar Tanvi Thakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 06:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 featuring Salman Khan has the host of the show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
MUMBAI: We all know how well the film Pathaan did at the box office. The film that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Mysterious! Virat took under custody for questioning, Sai left wondering
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of bringing in stories and...
Exclusive! “I think there is an audience for every genre, and they like watching their content in their niche”, Charrul Malik of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai talks about the changing pattern of Television, Anupama, her show, and more!
MUMBAI :Actress Charrul Malik, who is a part of comedy shows such as 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' and 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai...
What! Salman Khan's Bodyguard pushes Vicky Kaushal, fans are shocked, have a look at the comments
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many face off s and silent war between the Bollywood celebrities, having said that...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adaa Khan
CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Congratulations! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Abheyy Attri and Drishtii Garewal welcome their baby girl; share adorable picture of her
India's Got Talent Season 10
India's Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Ace rapper Badshah reprises his seat as the judge of the show
Ankit Bathla
EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Bathla on his upcoming show Kundali Milan on Shemaroo: This is the first time I am going shirtless on television and I am quite excited about that scene
Karan Vohra
Congratulations! Imlie actor Karan Vohra and his wife are expecting twins the actor is overwhelmed with the good wishes pouring in
Gori Nagori
Shocking! Bigg Boss 16’s Gori Nagori assaulted at her sister’s wedding, shares frightening visuals