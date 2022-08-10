Exclusive! “If ever given a chance, I would love to do a reality show like Bigg Boss; I haven’t got the guts to say “ Yes”, but I would love to be part of it” - Vahbbiz Dorabjee

MUMBAI:Vahbbiz Dorabjee is a well-known actress on television and she has a huge fan following.

She debuted with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, which was a huge success and she became a household name.

Post that, she was seen in serials like Saraswatichandra, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant etc.

ALSO READ :'Acting is a complete package; actors should know dancing,' says Vahbiz Dorabjee

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about how she feels after becoming a masi as her best friend Tanvi Thakkar is expecting her first child and whether she would be a part of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

How did you react when you came to know about Tanvi Thakkar's pregnancy?

I was the happiest as she is my best Friend. We are together since Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and have grown up in this industry. It feels like the baby is coming to my home and I am waiting for the bundle of joy to arrive.

Tanvi told us how her friends have supported her and she mentioned your name also, so how is the phase going to be?

It’s a very emotional moment for us and touchwood, we have a great friends circle. Tanvi and I have bonded since the Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani days and this is the first baby that will be arriving in our friends circle. So, we are super happy and can’t wait to welcome the newborn.

On social media, as an actor, with the amount of love that one gets, one has to go through the trolls as well, so how do you deal with it?

In the intal days, I used to feel a bit bad about it, but now I don’t bother. I take it with a pinch of salt. I am a very strong person. Someone unknown to me cannot speak the truth about me. I know my truth and I am a very strong headed person. So, I don’t get affected by all that.

Which reality show would you want to be a part off if given a chance?

I have been offered Bigg Boss every year and I would love to do a show like that. But right now, I haven’t got the guts to be a part of the reality show.

Well, it's been quite some time that the fans haven’t seen Vahbiz Dorabjee on screen and they would love to watch her on Bigg Boss.

For more news and updates on television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Vahbiz Dorabjee: I’ve been shaped into this person because I've been around here for so long… this industry has a place for everybody