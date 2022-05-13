EXCLUSIVE! 'If you really look at the physicality of Kavya and Ritika's character, they looked really similar' Sudhanshu Pandey's take on Vanraj's journey with Anupamaa- Namaste America

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame Alma Hussein to enter Star Plus' Anupamaa

In an exclusive conversation with Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey, we asked him about his take on the prequel, working with Sarita Joshi and more. He had some intriguing anecdotes of his experiences to share.

On asking about working as the young Vanraj in the prequel, he revealed ' I was very happy for a change after two years I got to play something that was close to happiness in Vanraj's life. That was close to normalcy otherwise, everyone knows how Vanraj is now. It was a younger version of Vanraj when things were good and there was love in his life, Anupamaa and Vanraj's relationship was nice and romance still existed in his life. He was happy now before.

He was always a very principled guy in his life, because of which in spite of the woman who comes back and is trying to woo him, he refuses and takes a step back revealing I have a family now and I can't leave them. He tells Ritika you left me when I needed you the most. And because he was heartbroken due to Ritika in his college days he agreed to marry Anupama without even meeting her when Bapuji got her Rishta for him. His faith in the institution called love was gone, he lost hope and everything, whatever happened later with Anupama was after their marriage in terms of relationship, he added.

He reveals a striking similarity between Ritika and Kavya, In later years when he went for the corporate job and he met Kavya, he genuinely fell in love with her. If you really look at the physicality of Kavya's character and Ritika's character they looked really similar, good looking girls, with fair, light eyes and they were in a similar zone. If you were to ask me, he was really a principled guy, I am not justifying his two-timing with his wife and Kavya but if you look from his point of view he was never in love with Anupamaa, he always said that but there was something that he couldn't figure out why was he jealous. The only security he had with her was that she took care of his parents and the house when he was away. She was a perfect housewife for him but maybe not a perfect wife for him. This is a very human thing to happen and we have seen such incidents in the society around us too.

Well, we completely resonate with Vanraj what about you?

