EXCLUSIVE! If your look does not suit and define your character, you become a laughing stock of the audience eventually: Pyaar Ke Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actress Swati Shah

MUMBAI: Actress Swati Shah, who will be seen in Prateek Sharma's ( Studio LSD) new TV drama Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, promises her fans that the show has something for everyone.

In an exclusive conversation with Swati, she also reveals her take on her look, her personal life choices in fashion and how fond she is of staying active on social media. Take a look:

(Also Read: Swati Shah on being part of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: There are some beautiful surprises for the audience)

You have played a variety of characters throughout your journey on television. Your look in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan portrays you as not a very glamorous character but not too subtle as well. There is a fine balance. Your viewpoint...

I somehow am the kind of person who loves to go according to the character. I don’t like being a simpleton housewife who is wearing too much jewellery and looking glamourous. It should be something that appeals to the audience and it is relatable to the character, else there is a question raised that as per the storyline, if there is no money at home, how are they wearing so much jewellery. Eventually, you become a laughing stock of the audience. So I think all the credit goes to our creative heads in the shows I have done so far.

We are on the same page when it comes to how the character should come across.

I know usually serials have such dramas but we get to dress up as well when there are some functions or occasions.

Are you like of sarees in your personal life?

I love sarees! I have a personal collection of sarees and I like to carry them gracefully. I am more at ease with my own self when I wear sarees. Whenever I have to go for a special occasion, I prefer to wear a saree than a dress. That is like my happy space.

You are making a lot of reels lately. Which one would you call your favourite?

I don’t have any favourite. If something really appeals to me I go ahead and make it. I don’t like something which is abusive or gender oriented or too feminist. I am more into subtle comedy so I go on these lines.

(Also Read: Swati Shah on playing a character of few words and determination)

Well said Swati!