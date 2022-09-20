EXCLUSIVE! Imlie 2 actress Megha Chakraborty reveals the REASON why she won't be speaking in the same accent that Sumbul Touqeer Khan used for her character Imlie

MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty has kickstarted her wonderful journey with Star Plus' show Imlie where she is playing one of the leads.

Imlie which earlier starred Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles has taken a leap and a new star cast is introduced.

Megha will be seen playing the role of Imlie who is Aryan and Imlie's daughter.

Meanwhile, Seerat Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Cheeni who is Malini and Aditya's daughter.

Karan Vohra will be seen as the male lead and a love triangle will be shown in the show.

As Megha starts off with her new journey, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who spoke about the show and much more.

How excited are you about the new journey?

I am super duper excited about my new journey in the show. I am also quite prepared for it and give my best. I am also really very happy about this show.

Have you watched the show before and did you feel nervous as Sumbul has already set a benchmark?

No, I haven't watched the show before. I recently saw a few episodes just to understand the story. There is a little bit of pressure as it is a very big show and also a huge hit who plays the lead. There is a bit of pressure since I am playing the lead but I am very happy. I would give my heart and soul to maintain that standard of the show. My motto is to maintain the standard which Sumbul has created and take the show ahead.

Did you take any special training for your role?

Not really! I had no time for taking any kind of training for my role. It was first decided that I will also have to speak in the same accent that Sumbul had used for Imlie's character but since the story has moved forward for several years, they changed the idea. Also, I have been shown that I have studied in a Hindi medium school. I will be speaking in a clear Hindi language.

