EXCLUSIVE! Imlie actor Gunjan Bhatia roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

One of the talented writers and producers Ranjita Sharma, who bankrolled Patiala Babes on Sony TV, is set to bring a new show on Star Plus which is titled Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

Ankit Siwach and Swati Rajput have been locked for the show in pivotal roles.

We had also reported about Baarish 2 actress Salony Jain being bagging the series.

Actress Saniya Nagdev has also joined the show's star cast.

Saniya is best known for her role in Zee TV's Teri Meri Ikk Jindri.

Suraj Bhardwaj is all set to be a part of the show and will be seen playing the lead actor's best friend in the show.

Popular TV actress Manasi Joshi Roy is also set to be a part of this show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Gunjan Bhatia is also roped in for Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

She will be seen playing the role of Shalu in the show.

Gunjan has previously worked in shows like Imlie and Molkki.

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is produced by Katha Kottage who has previously bankrolled shows like Patiala Babes. The production house recently rolled out a new show on Sony TV titled Dosti Anokhi.

