Manasi Joshi ROPED in for Katha Kottage's Chandni on StarPlus

One of the talented writers and producers Ranjita Sharma, who bankrolled Patiala Babes on Sony TV, is set to bring a new show on Star Plus

24 Dec 2021 10:59 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another piece of breaking news for its avid readers.

One of the talented writers and producers Ranjita Sharma, who bankrolled Patiala Babes on Sony TV, is set to bring a new show on Star Plus. Speaking about the leads, Ankit Siwach and Swati Rajput have been locked for the show.

Now the exclusive news is that Manasi Joshi  has been roped in for a pivotal role in the show. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

