Exclusive: Imlie actor Prakash Ramchandani comes on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Mera Balam Thaneedar on Colors!

The series is based on the backdrop of Rajasthan which will narrate the story of Bulbul which will be played by Shruti Choudhary and Veer, played by Shagun Pandey. The series will be based on the concept of underage marriage.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 14:11
Prakash

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to bringing the latest news from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. There are a lot of projects which are being launched on every platform and the makers are churning out fresh content which will engage the audience and keep them hooked on their respective platforms.

Colors TV has some very interesting projects in the pipeline and one of them is Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next. The show is titled Mera Balam Thanedaar and features Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in the leading roles.

(Also Read: Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary to play leads in COLORS’ upcoming show, ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’

The series is based on the backdrop of Rajasthan which will narrate the story of Bulbul which will be played by Shruti Choudhary and Veer, played by Shagun Pandey. The series will be based on the concept of underage marriage.

According to the latest information coming to our news desk, veteran actor Prakash Ramchandani has come on board for the show.

Prakash has earlier been seen in a host of distinguished roles in the likes of The Raikar Case, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, The Attacks of 26/11, Criminal Justice, Imlie and many other projects.

Prakash will be seen in a significant role in this Mera Balam Thanedaar.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! The Raikar Case actor Prakash Ramchandani roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie Season 3

Stay tuned to this space for more information. 

TellyChakkar Colors tv Shashi Sumeet Productions Mera Balam Thanedaar Shagun Pandey Shruti Choudhary Prakash Ramchandi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 14:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Malaika Arora replies as her Security Person almost indulges in a fight with a fan; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: Security personnel make sure fans and other individuals don't cross lines in public locations and frequently go...
Shocking! Makeup artist associated with Salman Khan's Production House hospitalized after assault outside Santacruz bar; Details Inside!
MUMBAI: A tragic event occurred lately when a makeup artist working for Salman Khan's production company claimed to...
Vanshaj: Wow! Yuvika wants to teach DJ a lesson
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Star Plus's Dance Reality Show, Dance + Pro Contestant Arjun Bisht To Showcase This Unique Dance Form! Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Star Plus' dance reality show Dance Plus has made a come back with the seventh season, Dance + Pro. With the...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra declines Dilip to stay at the Tana Bana workshop
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Tara saves Dhruv from the fire, Confesses love for him
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora
OMG! Malaika Arora replies as her Security Person almost indulges in a fight with a fan; Read on to know more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Doree
Doree: Wow! Check out the 6 upcoming twists of the show
Vicky
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain insults Ankita Lokhande tells her “Three years you didn’t cook anything for me what you will cook now” the actress breaks down and cries bitterly
Aastha Gill
Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant and singer Aastha Gill to grace the show
Atharva Karve
Actor Atharva Karve takes the stage by storm as in a Theatrical Play; says “Performing infront of more than 50000 people was really very overwhelming”
Atharva Karve
Actor Atharva Karve takes the stage by storm as in a Theatrical Play; says “Performing infront of more than 50000 people was really very overwhelming”
Amar Upadhyay
Amar Upadhyay's performance in Dorii is truly a sight to behold that will leave you speechless