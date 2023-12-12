Exclusive: Imlie actor Prakash Ramchandani comes on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Mera Balam Thaneedar on Colors!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to bringing the latest news from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. There are a lot of projects which are being launched on every platform and the makers are churning out fresh content which will engage the audience and keep them hooked on their respective platforms.

Colors TV has some very interesting projects in the pipeline and one of them is Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next. The show is titled Mera Balam Thanedaar and features Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in the leading roles.

The series is based on the backdrop of Rajasthan which will narrate the story of Bulbul which will be played by Shruti Choudhary and Veer, played by Shagun Pandey. The series will be based on the concept of underage marriage.

According to the latest information coming to our news desk, veteran actor Prakash Ramchandani has come on board for the show.

Prakash has earlier been seen in a host of distinguished roles in the likes of The Raikar Case, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, The Attacks of 26/11, Criminal Justice, Imlie and many other projects.

Prakash will be seen in a significant role in this Mera Balam Thanedaar.

