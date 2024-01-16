Exclusive! Imlie actress Saumya Saraswat roped in for Ektaa Kapoor’s upcoming show on Shemaroo channel

Balaji Telefilms is one of the ace production houses of the entertainment business and they have launched so many successful serials in the past. Now as per sources, they are soon going to launch a new television show for the Shemaroo channel.
Saumya

MUMBAI:

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Shemaroo channel has been bringing out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very long time.

Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor are ace producers in the world of the entertainment business especially the television industry under their banner “Balaji Telefilms”

They are known for producing shows like Naagin, Pavitra Rishta, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kahiin to Hoga etc.

ALSO READ : WOW: Aishwarya Aher reveals details of her character in Ekta Kapoor's next based on 3 sisters!

The producers are launching a new show on Shemaroo. The upcoming show will be produced under their banner, Balaji Telefilms.

The shooting of the show has already started and it was reported that Aishwarya Aher has been locked in to play one of the leads in the show.

As per sources, Imlie actress Saumya Saraswat has been roped in for the show.

Now, much is known about her character but she would be essaying the role of the negative lead.

Saumya is a well known actress in the entertainment business and she is best known for her roles in serials like Imlie, Pishachini etc.

Well, the show is still in the pre – production stage and soon an official announcement would be  made about the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Saumya Saraswat talks about playing a grey shade character in Star plus’ Imlie; says, “I cannot judge my character and if I did that, I cannot act”

