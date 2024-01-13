WOW: Aishwarya Aher reveals details of her character in Ekta Kapoor's next based on 3 sisters!

Aishwarya Aher has been locked in to play one of the leads in the show. The show is based on a story revolving around three sisters. She will play the youngest sister in the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 15:32
Aishwarya Aher

Numerous shows are in the pipeline, and many others are set to be launched. Makers are putting in their best efforts to deliver top-notch entertainment to viewers. Recently launched shows feature captivating storylines, effectively keeping the audience hooked.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Parineeti fame Aishwarya Aher roped in for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

The Shemaroo channel stands out as a beloved television destination, featuring new launches and engaging serials. Notably, acclaimed producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, stalwarts in the television industry, are gearing up to present a new show on Shemaroo. The upcoming show will be produced under their banner, Balaji Telefilms.

The show is based on a story revolving around three sisters. She will play the youngest sister in the show.

Now, Aishwarya has taken to her social media handle to confirm her participation and her excitement to be a part of the project. Take a look:

Aishwarya is a well-known actress in the television industry and she is best known for her roles in serials like Parineetii, Kuch Toh Hai, Naagin: Ek Naya Rang Main, Indiawali Maa etc.

Well, not much is known about the show and the concept but soon the details will be out.

(Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher opens up on bagging Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, reveals how she prepped for her role Sam in the show and much more

