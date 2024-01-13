WOW: Aishwarya Aher reveals details of her character in Ekta Kapoor's next based on 3 sisters!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront when it comes to bringing its readers news about the latest happenings from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT medium.

The Shemaroo channel stands out as a beloved television destination, featuring new launches and engaging serials. Notably, acclaimed producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, stalwarts in the television industry, are gearing up to present a new show on Shemaroo. The upcoming show will be produced under their banner, Balaji Telefilms.

The shooting of the show has already started and it was reported that Aishwarya Aher has been locked in to play one of the leads in the show. The show is based on a story revolving around three sisters. She will play the youngest sister in the show.

Now, Aishwarya has taken to her social media handle to confirm her participation and her excitement to be a part of the project. Take a look:

Aishwarya is a well-known actress in the television industry and she is best known for her roles in serials like Parineetii, Kuch Toh Hai, Naagin: Ek Naya Rang Main, Indiawali Maa etc.

Well, not much is known about the show and the concept but soon the details will be out.

