Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive interview with Jyoti Gauba and she speaks with utmost candor as she talks about managing two shows at the same time and what is her bond like with her co-stars.

Jyoti Gauba is a talented Indian actress and we have seen her in projects like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Piya Albela, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Karn Sangini and now she currently stars in Imlie and Katha Ankahee.

We got in touch with the actress and she candidly spoke about her two shows, how she juggles between and more!

1. Since you star in Imlie and Katha Ankahee both, how do you juggle between both the shows?

Imlie, this is my third year that I am continuing. But since a new family is introduced, the track keeps shifting from the boy’s family to the girl’s family and in the beginning when they started with season and since I was not part of the new family, they had to concentrate on the new family, so hardly my days were being used.

So I spoke to them and I picked up the show Katha. In case the days clash, the days are coordinated by the DPs so up to now it’s been good.

2. Imlie or Katha Ankahee; where do you have more fun?

Imlie is close to my heart since it is my third year but Katha is something which is more close to me because the story is very different. In Imlie, the story is repeated. I get very happy when I get a call for Katha. Of course I am happy with Imlie too but with Katha, since the different storyline and different kinds of scenes I have had.

So far whatever I have shot, maybe with my co-actors also, because in my past shows, I have not got this kind of a character. I have had positive roles but this kind of a character is the first time for me so this is more close to me.

3. What more do you enjoy portraying, is it a negative character or a positive character? Because in Imlie you play Anu aunty, and Kavita in Katha Ankahee is very different.

See, when Imlie started, I was Anu Chaturvedi to the fullest because I had never got anything like that but later on as the show progressed, my character died down. I felt like what’s happening. So I spoke to the creatives too because it was a very strong character but they said, since it’s a new family, they have to establish a new family so my track would be off and on.

That is what I can see, my track is off and on. But in Katha consistently since the show has started, whatever they have told me about the number of days and it would be a very prominent character and a promising role.

