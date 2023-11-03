Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out

Jyoti Gauba is a talented Indian actress and we have seen her in projects like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Piya Albela, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Karn Sangini and now she currently stars in Imlie and Katha Ankahee
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 05:00
JYOTI GAUBA

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive interview with Jyoti Gauba and she speaks with utmost candor as she talks about managing two shows at the same time and what is her bond like with her co-stars.

Also read:  Exclusive! Imlie fame Hetal Yadav opens up about her Women’s Day plans, a habit she maintains as an actor and more, check out

Jyoti Gauba is a talented Indian actress and we have seen her in projects like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Piya Albela, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Karn Sangini and now she currently stars in Imlie and Katha Ankahee.

We got in touch with the actress and she candidly spoke about her two shows, how she juggles between and more!

1.       Since you star in Imlie and Katha Ankahee both, how do you juggle between both the shows?

Imlie, this is my third year that I am continuing. But since a new family is introduced, the track keeps shifting from the boy’s family to the girl’s family and in the beginning when they started with season and since I was not part of the new family, they had to concentrate on the new family, so hardly my days were being used.

So I spoke to them and I picked up the show Katha. In case the days clash, the days are coordinated by the DPs so up to now it’s been good.

2.       Imlie or Katha Ankahee; where do you have more fun?

Imlie is close to my heart since it is my third year but Katha is something which is more close to me because the story is very different. In Imlie, the story is repeated. I get very happy when I get a call for Katha. Of course I am happy with Imlie too but with Katha, since the different storyline and different kinds of scenes I have had.

So far whatever I have shot, maybe with my co-actors also, because in my past shows, I have not got this kind of a character. I have had positive roles but this kind of a character is the first time for me so this is more close to me.

3.       What more do you enjoy portraying, is it a negative character or a positive character? Because in Imlie you play Anu aunty, and Kavita in Katha Ankahee is very different.

 See, when Imlie started, I was Anu Chaturvedi to the fullest because I had never got anything like that but later on as the show progressed, my character died down. I felt like what’s happening. So I spoke to the creatives too because it was a very strong character but they said, since it’s a new family, they have to establish a new family so my track would be off and on.

That is what I can see, my track is off and on. But in Katha consistently since the show has started, whatever they have told me about the number of days and it would be a very prominent character and a promising role.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie will rescue the family from Chini?

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar. 

Jyoti Gauba Katha Ankahee Aditi Dev Sharma Adnan Khan TV news exclusive TellyChakkar Imlie TV shows
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya and Anirudh’s growing bond a threat to Vanraj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive interview with Jyoti Gauba and she speaks with utmost candor as she...
From Sana Khan and Melvin Louis to Rashami Desai- Arhaan Khan, TV Couples who went through bad breakups! Check out the full list here!
MUMBAI:The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always...
Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies
MUMBAI:While of course, many Bollywood celebs are getting married, one cannot ignore the fact that a lot of divorces...
Saiee M Manjrekar to star opposite Ram Pothineni in untitled film
MUMBAI: Actress Saiee M Manjrekar, who is known for her work in films like 'Dabangg 3' and 'Major', will be soon seen...
Recent Stories
Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies
Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies

Latest Video

Related Stories
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Akash Dadlani roped in for the upcoming season
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Akash Dadlani roped in for the upcoming season
Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus
Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus
Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Bani Chow Home Delivery caught on fire
Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Banni Chow Home Delivery caught on fire
Everyone safe on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’
Everyone safe on the sets of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Abhay Pannu will be gracing the show to promote
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Abhay Pannu will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming web series Rocket Boys Season 2
Indian Idol Season 13
Indian Idol Season 13: Aww! Veteran actress Reena Roy’s gesture for Rishi Singh is sure to melt your heart