Exclusive! Imlie fame Astha Agarwal bags Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news these days.

The show is all set for a huge generation leap of 20 years.

There are a lot of speculation about the star cast that is going to be a part of this show post leap.

Apart from the leads, the show's supporting star cast is also going to make an exit, which will make entry for new actors.

The recent name added to the star cast is actress Astha Agarwal.

Astha will be playing a pivotal role in the popular drama series post the leap.

Not much is known about her character yet.

Astha will well-known for her roles in shows like Imlie, Katha Ankahee, Chhoti Sardarrni, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Shubhaarambh, Imlie among others.

