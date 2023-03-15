Exclusive! Imlie fame Bobby Parvez gets candid about his experience on the show, what kind of work he likes to do and more

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive chat with a TV personality and this time, we bring to you Bobby Parvez as he reveals his experience on the show, talks about the kind of work he likes to do and more.

Imlie has taken the love of the audience with one fell swoop and they have accepted the new team of the show too. The current track of the show is following Imlie renewing her marriage vows with Atharva and the family leaving for a picnic.

Now, we got in touch with another talented actor from the show- Bobby Parvez, whom we have seen in projects like Black Friday, CID, Buddha Mar Gaya and now essays the character of Rudra Rana in the show.

Here’s what we talked about:-

1. How has your experience been so far, working on the show?

It has been a great experience. There is a great bunch of people and the best part is that all the co-actors are superb and it has been wonderful. This is the best bunch of people I have worked with so far.

2. Your character in the show is of someone who has always been supportive of his daughter-in-law Imlie, so while there are many commendable traits in her, which is that one thing that you have admired in her the most?

She is definitely a special person who knows the difference between right and wrong and is mature too. It is very important in today’s world to be a person of integrity and she is that kind of person, even off camera.

So maybe that real life reflection also comes in. Generally, I like people with integrity and maintaining that trait under pressure is the real challenge for any human being. Probably that is the main reason why I like people and that is why the character likes Imlie since she can maintain integrity under pressure.

3. Since you have worked in films and TV shows both, can you tell us something distinctive about both mediums?

People often discuss both TV and films but for me there is no difference. For me, work is work and I don’t like thinking of TV as anything less than films or demeaning the TV industry. It’s the mediums and everything has its own characteristics. Acting is like cricket pitches as well, where you adapt to the pitch and acting is like that too.

Bobby Parvez is a humble human being who is an asset to the acting space and is providing quality work with his characters.

