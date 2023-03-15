Exclusive! Imlie fame Bobby Parvez gets candid about his experience on the show, what kind of work he likes to do and more

Imlie has taken the love of the audience with one fell swoop and they have accepted the new team of the show too. The current track of the show is following Imlie renewing her marriage vows with Atharva and the family leaving for a picnic.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 18:48
BOBBY PARVEZ

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive chat with a TV personality and this time, we bring to you Bobby Parvez as he reveals his experience on the show, talks about the kind of work he likes to do and more.

Also read:  Exclusive! Imlie’s Devika Rana aka Chaitrali Gupte opens up about her experience working on the show, bond with co-stars and more

Imlie has taken the love of the audience with one fell swoop and they have accepted the new team of the show too. The current track of the show is following Imlie renewing her marriage vows with Atharva and the family leaving for a picnic.

Now, we got in touch with another talented actor from the show- Bobby Parvez, whom we have seen in projects like Black Friday, CID, Buddha Mar Gaya and now essays the character of Rudra Rana in the show.

Here’s what we talked about:-

1.       How has your experience been so far, working on the show?

It has been a great experience. There is a great bunch of people and the best part is that all the co-actors are superb and it has been wonderful. This is the best bunch of people I have worked with so far.

2.       Your character in the show is of someone who has always been supportive of his daughter-in-law Imlie, so while there are many commendable traits in her, which is that one thing that you have admired in her the most?

She is definitely a special person who knows the difference between right and wrong and is mature too. It is very important in today’s world to be a person of integrity and she is that kind of person, even off camera.

So maybe that real life reflection also comes in. Generally, I like people with integrity and maintaining that trait under pressure is the real challenge for any human being. Probably that is the main reason why I like people and that is why the character likes Imlie since she can maintain integrity under pressure.

3.       Since you have worked in films and TV shows both, can you tell us something distinctive about both mediums?

People often discuss both TV and films but for me there is no difference. For me, work is work and I don’t like thinking of TV as anything less than films or demeaning the TV industry. It’s the mediums and everything has its own characteristics. Acting is like cricket pitches as well, where you adapt to the pitch and acting is like that too.

Bobby Parvez is a humble human being who is an asset to the acting space and is providing quality work with his characters.

Also read: Exclusive Spoiler! Imlie: Imlie empowers the Rana family’s women to fight the goons

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Bobby Parvez Rudra Rana Atharva TV news Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty Chaitrali Gupte Hetal Yadav StarPlus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 18:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Hotness Alert! Check out the hottest shirtless clicks of Ayush Sharma
MUMBAI:Aayush Sharma is an actor who works in Hindi films. He made his film debut with brother-in-law Salman Khan's...
Must Watch! Pushpa Impossible: Dilip enters the Holi celebration
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Lovely! Check out these fun off-screen clicks of Pooja Banerjee and Leenesh Mattoo, aka Pihu and Angad from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2
MUMBAI:Pooja Banerjee is an actress who appears in Hindi television. She began her television career as a contestant in...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Gumraah
MUMBAI :  The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Aww! Check out these cutest clicks of Keerthy Suresh with pup Nyke
MUMBAI:Keerthy Suresh is an actress, dancer, playback singer, philanthropist and promotional model who appears...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Must Read! Co-sisters who share a great rapport with each other

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ali
Will Ali and Marjeena rekindle their affection as they set out on a new journey in Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2?
Shocking! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Raghav is invited for a party, Prachi meets him in an awkward encounter
Shocking! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Raghav is invited for a party, Prachi meets him in an awkward encounter
VIAAN
Super! Katha agrees to go for dinner with Viaan; check out Netizens’ reactions to the scene
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Whoa! Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia thought she was a MISFIT for the show; reveals how she got convinced to participate, check out
Sameer Khakhar
RIP! Nukkad actor Sameer Khakhar dies at 71
Exclusive! Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma opens about Dua 2.0, deets inside
Exclusive! Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma opens up about Dua 2.0, deets inside