Exclusive! Imlie fame Bobby Parvez opens up about his role, message to his fans and much more, check out

Imlie has taken the love of the audience with one fell swoop and they have accepted the new team of the show too. Previously, we had seen Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan as leads and now, Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra are seen as the next generation, post the leap last year.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 05:00
his fans and much more, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive chat with a TV personality and this time, we bring to you Bobby Parvez as he reveals his experience on the show, talks about the kind of work he likes to do and more.

Also read: Imlie: Shocking! Atharva and Chini get Imlie arrested

Imlie has taken the love of the audience with one fell swoop and they have accepted the new team of the show too. Previously, we had seen Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan as leads and now, Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra are seen as the next generation, post the leap last year.

Now, we got in touch with another talented actor from the show- Bobby Parvez, whom we have seen in projects like Black Friday, CID, Buddha Mar Gaya and now essays the character of Rudra Rana in the show. He is the patriarch on the show, a voice of reason and an amazing talent.

Here’s what we talked about:-

1. Your Character Rudra, he supports Imlie a lot. So why is that? Out of the many reasons, which is the one reason why he supports Imlie like a daughter?

She is a special person. She has her head on her shoulders. She knows the difference between right and wrong. She has that maturity and it is very important to know what’s happening around the world. She is that person. And she is that person off camera also, so probably that! And that’s the thing, I personally also like people with integrity and integrity under pressure is what a human being is all about right?

While I haven’t analysed it all, that’s the reason I like people and maybe that’s the reason the character likes Imlie, because she has integrity in all situations; I think that’s a hallmark of a person.

2. What made you say yes to the role?

I like working for 4 Lions. I have worked with 4 lions before and itrust them, I trust Gul so that’s why I said Yes, honestly that’s why I said yes. I like working with them, they know me, what I’m capable of. What you see is what you get with them, so basically the credibility of the production house.

3.Do you have a special message for fans; they have shown you so much love, what would you like to tell them?

If somebody admires my work and likes my work then I am really thankful. I work so that people like my work so I won’t call them fans but if somebody likes my work, it makes me happy. It does make me happy, like anybody else. I like it when people admire my work and I enjoy that they like it. it’s not important to be recognized but to be liked for your work.

If people see me on the street and recognize that’s okay, if they don’t that’s fine too but if they see my work and like it, that is more important. No message as such, the only thing is that the message from them to me is that I keep working hard and I am no one to send a message to them. I can only promise to keep working hard!

Also read: Exclusive! Imlie fame Zohaib Siddiqui opens up about the show, his co-stars and more, check out

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Bobby Parvez Rudra Rana Atharva TV news Karan Vohra Imlie Megha Chakraborty Chaitrali Gupte Hetal Yadav StarPlus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee:Really! Katha feels Viaan is the perfect father to Aarav
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Imlie fame Bobby Parvez opens up about his role, message to his fans and much more, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive chat with a TV personality and this time, we bring to you...
Interesting! Actors who became fathers in their late 40s and 50s
MUMBAI:We always talk about actresses who opt for late pregnancies, but we have actors as well who decided to embrace...
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"
MUMBAI:Kanupriya Pandit is known for her performance in movies and TV shows like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kasautii...
Faltu: New Challenge! Ayaan to arrange a huge amount for Dadi and Janardhan's operation
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
WOW! These actors took some insane measures to prepare for their roles
MUMBAI: When we appreciate an actor’s performance in a movie, we just look at what he or she did on the screens. But,...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Actors who became fathers in their late 40s and 50s
Interesting! Actors who became fathers in their late 40s and 50s
Latest Video
Related Stories
Wow! This special gesture of Aamir Khan for Kapil Sharma will melt your heart
Wow! This special gesture of Aamir Khan for Kapil Sharma will melt your heart
Aamir Khan
Really! Aamir Khan complains to Kapil Sharma saying “Aapne mujhe show pe nahin bulaya”, check out his reaction
1
Exclusive! Sumbul Toqueer Khan and her father Toqueer Khan finally break their silence on Fahmaan Khan’s allegation! Full Scoop Inside
check out
EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Sucheta Khanna opens up about the show, her favorite role, bond with co-stars and more, check out
ulka gupta
Exclusive! Ulka Gupta breaks her silence on the Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul’s tiff, says “The only thing that I know is that they both were good friends, I don’t want to comment anything”
Delnaaz Irani
Adorable! Kal No Na Ho’s Sweetu aka Delnaaz Irani enjoys vacation with Boyfriend, check out