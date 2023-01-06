Exclusive! Imlie fame Bobby Parvez opens up about his role, message to his fans and much more, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive chat with a TV personality and this time, we bring to you Bobby Parvez as he reveals his experience on the show, talks about the kind of work he likes to do and more.

Imlie has taken the love of the audience with one fell swoop and they have accepted the new team of the show too. Previously, we had seen Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan as leads and now, Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra are seen as the next generation, post the leap last year.

Now, we got in touch with another talented actor from the show- Bobby Parvez, whom we have seen in projects like Black Friday, CID, Buddha Mar Gaya and now essays the character of Rudra Rana in the show. He is the patriarch on the show, a voice of reason and an amazing talent.

Here’s what we talked about:-

1. Your Character Rudra, he supports Imlie a lot. So why is that? Out of the many reasons, which is the one reason why he supports Imlie like a daughter?

She is a special person. She has her head on her shoulders. She knows the difference between right and wrong. She has that maturity and it is very important to know what’s happening around the world. She is that person. And she is that person off camera also, so probably that! And that’s the thing, I personally also like people with integrity and integrity under pressure is what a human being is all about right?

While I haven’t analysed it all, that’s the reason I like people and maybe that’s the reason the character likes Imlie, because she has integrity in all situations; I think that’s a hallmark of a person.

2. What made you say yes to the role?

I like working for 4 Lions. I have worked with 4 lions before and itrust them, I trust Gul so that’s why I said Yes, honestly that’s why I said yes. I like working with them, they know me, what I’m capable of. What you see is what you get with them, so basically the credibility of the production house.

3.Do you have a special message for fans; they have shown you so much love, what would you like to tell them?

If somebody admires my work and likes my work then I am really thankful. I work so that people like my work so I won’t call them fans but if somebody likes my work, it makes me happy. It does make me happy, like anybody else. I like it when people admire my work and I enjoy that they like it. it’s not important to be recognized but to be liked for your work.

If people see me on the street and recognize that’s okay, if they don’t that’s fine too but if they see my work and like it, that is more important. No message as such, the only thing is that the message from them to me is that I keep working hard and I am no one to send a message to them. I can only promise to keep working hard!

