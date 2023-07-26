EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Chandresh Singh bags DJ's Creative's upcoming show starring Sumbul Touqeer for Sony TV

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sumbul Touqeer is all set to be back on small screens with her new show.

ALSO READ: Exciting! Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show on Sony TV finally gets a title

The actress has bagged a lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show.

It will be titled Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actor Mishkat Verma will be romancing the stunning diva Sumbul in this show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Chandresh Singh is roped in for the show.

Chandresh will be portraying Sumbul's father.

Interestingly, Chandresh played Sumbul's father-in-law in Star Plus' show Imlie.

Chandresh has been a part of many popular shows like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Criminal Justice, Child Bride, and Balika Vadhu among others.

Sumbul will be playing the role of an IAS Officer Kavya, who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV