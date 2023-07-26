EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Chandresh Singh bags DJ's Creative's upcoming show starring Sumbul Touqeer for Sony TV

Chandresh Singh played Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father-in-law in her popular show Imlie. This time, he will be seen as the actress' father.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 10:19
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sumbul Touqeer is all set to be back on small screens with her new show.

ALSO READ:  Exciting! Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show on Sony TV finally gets a title

The actress has bagged a lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show.

It will be titled Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actor Mishkat Verma will be romancing the stunning diva Sumbul in this show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Chandresh Singh is roped in for the show.  

Chandresh will be portraying Sumbul's father.

Interestingly, Chandresh played Sumbul's father-in-law in Star Plus' show Imlie.

Chandresh has been a part of many popular shows like  Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Criminal Justice, Child Bride, and Balika Vadhu  among others.

Sumbul will be playing the role of an IAS Officer Kavya, who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV

 

 

Kundali Bhagya Zee TV Sumbul Touqeer Khan dj creative Sony TV Kavya ek jazbaa ek junoon Mishkat Verma Imlie Chandresh Singh Suhani Si Ek Ladki Criminal Justice Child Bride and Balika Vadhu
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 10:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan here are the actors who have graced the grand celeb screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
MUMBAI :Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role has been...
CONGRATULATIONS! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome a baby girl and a baby boy
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that the year...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi’s late night entry in college thanks to Shantanu
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Hot! Here are times actress Saadhika Randhawa raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution access Saadhika Randhawa has been grabbing the attention of...
Exclusive! Balika Vadhu’s Rudrakshi Gupta roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
EXCLUSIVE! Kundali Bhagya actress Gayatri Soham roped in for DJ's Creative's upcoming show starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma for Sony TV
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that Sumbul...
Recent Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Wow! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan here are the actors who have graced the grand celeb screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
Exclusive! Balika Vadhu’s Rudrakshi Gupta roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
Kundali Bhagya actress Gayatri Soham roped
EXCLUSIVE! Kundali Bhagya actress Gayatri Soham roped in for DJ's Creative's upcoming show starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma for Sony TV
Sony TV
EXCLUSIVE! Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Asmita Sharma to be seen in DJ's Creative's upcoming show for Sony TV
Ek Jazba Ek Junoon
Exclusive! Anuj Surelle roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon' for Sony TV
Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey
Exclusive! Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
Mishkat Varma
Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV