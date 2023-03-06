EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions' show

Jyoti Gauba is currently seen in Star Plus' show Imlie and Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 11:55
Shashi Sumeet Productions' show

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and many existing shows are seeing new entries and exits.

Well, Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal are the well-known producers of the television industry.

They are known for producing shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Dhruv Tara, Punar Vivah, Dil Se Dil Tak and many more.

And now, we have an exclusive update that well-known actress Jyoti Gauba has bagged Shashi Sumeet Productions' show.

Nothing much is known about the show yet.

Jyoti is known for her characters in shows like Imlie, Badi Devranii, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Piyaa Albelaa, Karnsangini and many more.

We will soon be back with all the exclusive details about Jyoti's character and the show.

Jyoti is also currently seen in Sony TV's Katha Ankahee.

How excited are you to see Jyoti in this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

