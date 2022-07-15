EXCLUSIVE! 'Indu has a little hint of Kashmiri look in her outfits and jewellery', says Sayli Salunkhe on Indu's style quotient in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai

MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. The concept and storyline are extremely intriguing; to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with Sayli, we asked her about her look in the show, her favourite attire and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

Talking about your style, How different are we seeing it in Indu?

My previous character's style was quite different. Indu is completely positive and she is also a mother so her style quotient is quite like a girl next door in Kurta Pajama. I would really thank Anuradha for all the outfits. She has given me a slight Kashmiri look with the oxidised jewellery. I always carry one anklet that resonates with Indu.

What is Sayli's style quotient?

I love wearing Sarees, specially the Maharashtrian traditional sarees. And when we come to casuals, I would wear baggy shirts and tshirts and shorts.

Any one attire that you feel works at all occasions?

Saree for sure, you can drape your saree in many ways from wearing it like a lehenga, Indo-Western, Dhoti style. It completely depends on how you pair it up with the accessories and patterns of blouses. I haven't tried it but I have seen many women wearing a saree at parties too.

We are adoring Sayli as Indu and you all?

