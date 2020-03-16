EXCLUSIVE! 'Indu is a strong and independent woman whose life revolves around Zoon' Sayli Salunkhe gets candid about her character in Star Bharat's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai

MUMBAI: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on Star Bharat gets a time slot

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with Sayli Salunkhe, we asked her about Indu, her co-stars and more. Check out what she had to share:

Who is one of your soon-to-be co-stars that you are looking forward to working with?

I have just shot two or three scenes with my father yet and the promo with Karan so for now. I met everyone on the workshop day, I am just hopeful that how I have a great bond with my Spy Bahu co-stars, I shall make the same bond with them too.

We will see you back with Kushagre but not as a pair, how different is the feeling?

When you do new shows, you have a new co-star and viewers are really smart that way, they easily accept the new pairs as they know the difference between the offscreen and onscreen pairing so I am sure they will accept me the same way as they did earlier in a new pair. I am glad that I have him around as a friend on sets with a whole new cast.

What do you want your viewers to watch out for as Indu?

Indu is a girl who is very strong and stands for her family. There are many problems in her life, that's how she meets Zoon and her world revolves around the little girl. Indu is a strong independent woman, the character is quite layered and she is not a daily soap bahu who keeps crying, she is more practical and has a voice for herself.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shireen Mirza to comeback with Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.