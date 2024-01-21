Exclusive! Iqra Shaikh bags Star Plus show titled Aankh Micholi

Actress Iqra Shaikh who was seen and loved in the show Harphoul Mohini is all set to be seen in the serial Aankh Micholi for Star plus
Iqra Shaikh

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Iqra Shaikh will be seen in the upcoming series for Star Plus. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Iqra Shaikh will be seen in the upcoming series for Star Plus. Actress Iqra Shaikh who was seen and loved in the show Harphoul Mohini is all set to be seen in the serial Aankh Micholi for Star plus.

Also read –https://tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/how-iqra-shaikh-prepped-perfect-khari-boli-meri-saas-bhoot-hai-230126

“Aankh Micholi’ starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale. Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actres is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with the show.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-vikram-vedha-actress-drashti-bhanushali-roped-star-plus-upcoming-show-aankh?amp=

