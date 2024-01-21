Exclusive! Iqra Shaikh bags Star Plus show titled Aankh Micholi

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the movie world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Iqra Shaikh will be seen in the upcoming series for Star Plus. Actress Iqra Shaikh who was seen and loved in the show Harphoul Mohini is all set to be seen in the serial Aankh Micholi for Star plus.

“Aankh Micholi’ starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale. Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actres is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with the show.

