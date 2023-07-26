Exclusive! Ishq Subahallah’s Kimmy Kaur roped in for Colors Udaariyan 3

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and now, kids are going to enter the show again.

And the story will focus on the children of Nehmat, Harleen, and Ekam.

The show is going to take a major leap, and as per reports, actors Aditi Bhagat, Alisha Parveen, and Anuraj Chahal have been roped in for the show.

As per sources, Actress Kimmy Kaur has also been roped in for the show and will be seen playing a very pivotal role.

Kimmy has been a part of shows like Ishq Subhallah, Mariam Khan Reporting Live, Ishq Par Zor Nahi, and many more.

We gave you the update that, Child artists Ruhaan Kapoor and Ananya Gambhir will enter the Color’s show Udaariyaan.

