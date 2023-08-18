Exclusive! “It is a bit different, most of the characters that we see can be divided easily into positive or negative, supportive or in grey shade”, Vishal Gandhi on his new show Tose Naina Milaike, his character and more

MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Their latest is a show titled ‘Tose Naina Milaike’ starring Supriya Kumari and Vishal Gandhi, Prateik Chaudhary in lead roles. The show is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame after he played the role of Kabir in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

Vishal will be seen playing the lead role in the show, and TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his new show, what the audiences can expect, and more.

When asked about the new show and his character, he said, “The show is based in the North side, predominantly Bihar, and we have an influential family. Due to some reasons, I ended up marrying Kuhu (Supriya’s Character), which I cannot reveal right now. I am getting married to her, but what is the reason behind two strangers getting married, and what twists and turns take place to get us in that situation will be interesting to watch. My father is an influential man and so is my brother. They are high-profile people, and I am not really one. How the story unfolds itself after the marriage will be interesting to watch.”

On his character and how different it is from the other characters he has played, he said, “It is a bit different, most of the characters that we see can be divided easily into positive or negative, supportive or in the grey shade, which is the variety of characters I’ve mostly done. But here it is, a mix of everything and a very interesting perspective. He is supportive but he has his own reasons for supporting. To people watching, it could come off as that he is doing something wrong, but that is not the case with him. Inside, in his mind, he is doing the right thing, so he is not being wrong for the sake of being wrong. He is making those choices because that’s all he knows. He is not negative or not gray, I feel that is why I am doing something or being forced to do something, he has logic and reasoning behind this, he is a multi-layered character and it has shades in this. Because when you do a particular show, like Meet, for example, I was an out-and-out positive guy in that, he was supportive. There is a variety in this role, and logic to support it, so it is up to the audiences to understand that he is right in his own way or if he is wrong, we will have to wait for people to watch it”.

He is also well known for playing the grey character of Mihir Sukhadia in Tamanna. And then he becomes a part of shows like Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Katha Anakahee.

