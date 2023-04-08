Exclusive! Vishal Gandhi and Supriya Kumari confirmed as the leads in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Dangal TV

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.
Vishal Gandhi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

TellyChakkar is back with some exclusive updates. 

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan and others, will be rolling out a new show for Dangal TV.

Previously, we exclusively updated you that actor Vishal Gandhi and actress Supriya Kumari were approached as the leads in the show. 

Now, as per sources, the two are confirmed as the main leads in the show. 

Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame playing the role of Kabir in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He is also well known for playing the grey character of Mihir Sukhadia in Tamanna. 

He then became a part of shows like Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Katha Anakahee.

Supriya Kumari has been a part of shows like Bairi Piya, Looteri Dulhan, Anudamini and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. She also acted in Hindi film Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami. 

Not a lot is known about the show, but sources suggest that it will be story about two boys and a girl.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Vishal Gandhi Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Teri Meri Doriyaan Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Katha Anakahee Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani
