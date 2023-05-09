Exclusive! “It’s a big deal to be a part of a Rajan Shahi show, and I’m fully committed to deliver my best”, Garvita Sadhwani aka Mrunal of Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si on her role the show and more

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead, and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

The show has a stellar ensemble cast and sees many great and popular actors play seamless roles that are pivotal throughout the story’s arc.

Garvita Sadhwani, who was seen in Main Hoon Aparajita before this, plays the role of Mrunal in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the young starlet to talk about working on a Rajan Shahi show, her character and more

What was your reaction when you first found out that you'd be a part of a Rajan Shahi show?

It was like a dream come true. I had heard so much about Rajan sir and DKP that I had my fingers crossed until I heard back from them. Honestly, everyone around me got so excited for me and it was really amazing to watch their reactions too. It’s a big deal to be a part of a Rajan Shahi show, and I’m fully committed to deliver my best! Rajan sir and the DKP family are so warm and welcoming, that you never feel like you are not home. Really grateful to him for making me a part of this show.

What can you tell us about your character in the show, and what do you think is the X-Factor of it according to you?

Mrunal is too real. She’s from a middle-class family but dares to dream big. She’s not one of those who would just give in to her circumstances and adjust. She will make her own way. She loves herself and her dreams so much that she sometimes gets a little selfish. But, she’s a Karmarkar too at the end of the day - karm to karegi.

I’m excited to see how people connect with her and the youth especially will love her because she wants to be a social media influencer like so many of us today.

What has the experience been like shooting the show till now, and especially with such a great ensemble?

Everyone’s amazing. Like I said, it’s like being home. My side of the family is Marathi speaking, so it’s fun to learn some everyday. I look up to Yatin sir, who’s playing my father in the show and always seek his advice before scenes. Romesh sir and Abhay Sir - my directors are always there to guide me. I’m learning a lot more about the craft from them. Each and every family member - from the Karamakar and Malhotra family is a different flavor and it’s wonderful to work with them!

It’s a lot of has- maazakk and masti every day on set and everyone switches to pure intense acting once the director says action because everyone is so passionate.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the new love story and Garvita shines as the young and determined Mrunal on the show.

