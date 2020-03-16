Exclusive! "It’s a nostalgic feeling that the serial is having a re-run; I am reminiscing how we used to shoot for the show and how we used to share a small makeup room with 15 people” - Ali Asgar

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ali Asgar who essayed the role of Kamal in the serial and asked him what feeling he is going through since the show is having a re-run. He spoke about a lot of other things also. Read on.

 

Ali Asgar

MUMBAI: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a serial that changed the face of Indian television. It began in the year 2000 and became a cult show. People still remember the series and the characters.

Parvati and Om had become a part of viewers’ families. The two had become household names.

This was the first serial in the era of 'saas-bahu' serials. It gave rise to many more such shows, thus changing the game.

( ALSO READ : Throwback! When veteran actor Jeetendra praised daughter producer Ekta Kapoor for THIS amazing reason, deets inside

The actors, including Anup Soni, Ali Asgar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tina Parekh, Mita Vashisht, Manish Goel, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Chetan Hansraj, etc., also became household names.

What is your feeling about the show having a re-run after so many years?

Honestly, it's been so many years since the show went off–air. I am feeling very nostalgic as I think about the working days and hours that we used to put in. The makeup room those days used to be so small and so many people used to fit in. I am on cloud nine and feel very nostalgic about the show going on air and am excited to watch the show all over again and it’s a strange feeling.

How did you bag the show?

I had done a show called Itihaas which was produced by Balaji Telefilms and I had met Ekta Kapoor during an event and I had told her that I would want to work with you again and that’s why when Ekta said she would definitely call me and work with me again, and within 10-15 days I got a call from the production house and they gave me the brief of the role and I was signed in and the rest is history. Those days you didn’t have auditions and all.

How has your experience been with Balaji Telefilms?

One of the best production houses to work with, and any actor working with them would say the same thing. I feel classic serials cannot be remade. No one can make a Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, they are cult serials. Those times were different and cannot come back again.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : WOW: Check out ‘Then and Now’ snaps of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii cast


 

Latest Video