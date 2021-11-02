EXCLUSIVE! 'It should have been a fair game' Adish Vaidya on his ELIMINATION from Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

It was recently updated that Vihan Verma replaced Adish Vaidya as Mohit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, After exiting from the show Adish had entered Bigg Boss 3 Marathi as Wildcard entry but that didn't last long as he was eliminated from the show in his initial phase itself. We rang the actor to know about the stint, here's what he had to say.

Tell us about your journey with Bigg Boss Marathi 3

There were a lot of things that happened inside the house, it was completely dramatic if I have to say. Till the time I was inside, I had some kind of thrill to experience such a high on drama shows. Overall the journey has been quite interesting if I must say.

Wouldn't you want to participate from the beginning for such a show?

Yes, I wanted to participate from the beginning but I had certain complications with Ghum while I was deciding upon quitting the show. Its process took longer than expected so I had no option but to enter as a wildcard entry in the show. I had already left Ghum when I decided that I want to do Bigg Boss, but I had to wait for the proceedings to end completely.

What would be that one thing that you would want to change in the reality show?

Well, every reality show has a format and that's how its USP keeps building for the audience to engage. I don't want to change anything as such, as this was the first time I had participated in such a show. But I feel, the elimination process should be seen more fairly. I feel it should have been a fair play for all.

What was your reaction to receiving soo much love from the audience?

Well, I came to know about it once I was out of the house and I was overwhelmed looking at all the affection I received. I am not sure about returning to the show, but it was completely unexpected to me. I am really thankful to everyone who showered me all the affection.

What will you be doing this Diwali?

After all this drama, I am surely having a peaceful Diwali, I will be enjoying this break. I would say both the shows gave a different perspective to experience so yes for now it will be a short break. Wishing Happy Diwali to all my fans have a safe one.

