Exclusive! “It was a very beautiful character and so different from Sarla”, Supriya Shukla talks about her role as Shalini Kapoor on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, working with Nakuul, Disha and more

MUMBAI: Supriya Shukla is one of the most beloved actors who has left her mark in people’s minds with her portrayal in shows like Tere Liye, Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki, Sanskar, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and more.

Currently, Supriya is seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, playing the role of Shalini Kapoor, Ram’s mother on the show.

Since the limited season is wrapping up soon, we got in touch with Supriya Shukla to talk about her experience shooting the show and more.

On her experince working on the show, she said, “ I was very happy to work with Nakuul and Disha. They are so nice and. I had more work with Nakuul to be honest, and he was totally crazy like me. We had been perceiving scenes, doing rehearsals and also adding elements of ourselves into it, because it was written so beautifully. Muzzamil is such a wonderful director. There are very few directors like him in the TV space who, makes sure that every actor is aligned to the scene, and is not rushed. So, it’s beautiful for an actor to work with such creative people, and who are so full of energy. I really enjoyed this journey. I am so thankful to Ekta, Mukta, an basically everyone who thought I could pull the role of Shalini. It was a very beautiful character and so different from Sarla.she had a different vibe and she carries a class. If she is sad, she doesn't show it. She is so full of life. Inever had any tears in my eyes, except some really emotional scenes”.

On the bodning between her Nakuul and Disha, she said, “I really thank my stars and God for that. The first scene was with Nakuul and Disha. It was kind of an introduction scene, and for an actor the meter, and the whole chemistry has to be set. The rest of the things eventually fall in a way. Thank you to both the actors and the director, it just was smooth like butter. When I saw that scene, I felt so good. It is such a beautiful scene. Everybody just felt correct”.

Apart from TV appearances, she appeared in several Hindi movies including Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Main Tera Hero and 3 Idiots.

