EXCLUSIVE! It's a double celebration for the team of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei; PICTURES INSIDE

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the Telly world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! "I am not a trained dancer but I am glad that I learnt Kathak well in such a short span", Paridhi Sharma REVEALS some interesting facts about her character Nupur, journey with Patiala Babes and more

Starplus' newly launched show Chikoo ki Mummy Durr Kei has been the talk of the town for a while now. The show has begun to make space in the viewer's routine with its storyline and stars. Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is a danced based show with a heartwarming storyline about a mother who is in search of her long-lost daughter. Although she meets her, she is unable to recognize the connection between the two.

Now the exclusive news is that there is a double celebration on the sets of the show as they complete 100 episodes today as well as it is the cutest Vaishnavi Prajapati's birthday too. Check out the exclusive pictures from the sets of the show:

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Mini tells Kamini that she shouldn't have taken her share of the property and given it to her kids. She tells her that she is Payal Joshi and if she doesn't get her share then she will tell the family that Kamini faked the DNA reports. Meanwhile, Nupur tells Chikoo that there is an application using which one can see how they looked like kids. Kamini is now worried that what if Nupur and Milind get to see how Chikoo looked like as a kid.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! A MAJOR SURPRISE for StarPlus' Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei

"Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei", produced under Invictus T Mediaworks and Four Lion Films Pvt Ltd.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

