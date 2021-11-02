EXCLUSIVE! A MAJOR SURPRISE for StarPlus' Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei

MUMBAI: StarPlus' newly launched show Chikoo ki Mummy Durr Kei has been the talk of the town for a while now. The show has begun to make space in the viewers routine with its storyline and stars.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is a danced based show with a heartwarming storyline about a mother who is in search of her long lost daughter. Although she meets her, she is unable to recognise the connection between the two.

Now the exclusive news is that the show is all set to have a brand new promo, what would that promo have is still a surprise to all, they have already begun to shoot. Well, there were rumours that the show might go off air but it isn't, A source close to the show revealed that the show isn't going anywhere. Apart from that, there may be a change in timeslot but there is no confirmation on that news either.

For now, the show is doing great with the audience, in an interview with Milind aka Himanshu Malhotra, we asked him who has been his closest person on the set to which he revealed that 'The truth is, sometimes it happens in life when you meet someone you instantly connect and you feel that sense of bond. I remember at the reading session when the first time I spoke to her. I bonded and connect with her, that's exactly when I felt I had a connection with her and it has exponentially grown over time. I call her my Angel and this bond will surely stay for a very long time now.' he had also asked the viewers to wait for this bond to translate onscreen and enjoy their chemistry.

