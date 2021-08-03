EXCLUSIVE! Its a WRAP for Ishq Par Zor Nahi

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Ishq Par Zor Nahi has become everyone's favourite with its intriguing storyline and engrossing love drama. Ishqi and Ahaan are termed as the perfect duo. Their love and hate are both extremes.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Kartik and Raj aka Rajat Verma and Lakshya Handa are deeply hurt by the news of Ishq Par Zor Nahi going OFF-AIR

We had updated the fans about the show going off-air soon and the actors were hoping for either an extension or the show to shift on OTT. But now the show will end on 20th August despite the extension. The makers are trying to give a perfect ending to one of the most adored stories on television.

We are exclusively updating that today is the last day of the shoot for team Ishq Par Zor Nahi and Ishqaan and their family is going to be dearly missed. The show has given a million memories to the fans.

We had spoken to the actors when the news about the show going off-air had come out and all they could say that they were really shocked and sad about it as Ishqaan was trending for the longest time. It is indeed heartbreaking to bid adieu to one of the most adored teams at present.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: It was completely unexpected! We are in shock! Ishqaan aka Akshita Mudgal and Param Singh on Ishq Par Zor Nahi going OFF-AIR

For more exciting news, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com,