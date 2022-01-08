EXCLUSIVE! Janhvi Kapoor to grace the sets of DID Super Moms Season 3

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

Currently, Zee TV is airing the singing reality show Dance India Dance Super Moms.

The show is hosted by popular anchor Jay Bhanushali.

Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree and Urmilla Matondkar are seen as the judges for the third season of Dance India Dance Super Moms.

We all know that a lot of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants.

And now, this week, the viewers will see actress Janhvi Kapoor gracing the set.

Janhvi is riding high on success for her latest release Goodluck Jerry.

