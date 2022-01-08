EXCLUSIVE! Janhvi Kapoor to grace the sets of DID Super Moms Season 3

Janhvi Kapoor will be gracing the stage of DID Super Moms 3.

janvi

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how Zee TV has been treating the viewers with some amazing shows. 

A lot of amazing shows have been presented by the channel over the years.

Currently, Zee TV is airing the singing reality show Dance India Dance Super Moms. 

The show is hosted by popular anchor Jay Bhanushali.

Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree and Urmilla Matondkar are seen as the judges for the third season of Dance India Dance Super Moms.

We all know that a lot of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants. 

And now, this week, the viewers will see actress Janhvi Kapoor gracing the set. 

Janhvi is riding high on success for her latest release Goodluck Jerry. 

How excited are you to see Janhvi in DID Super Moms? Tell us in the comments. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 13:40

