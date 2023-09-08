EXCLUSIVE! Jay Soni on his climax scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: I was getting all the flashbacks and welling up as my character has never died before in any of my shows

Jay Soni talks about his climax scene in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opens up on how the show has changed his life as an actor.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 11:15
Jay Soni

MUMBAI: Jay Soni's exit from Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is right now the talk of the town. 

The actor's character Abhinav Sharma became a huge hit among the fans. 

It was just a few months ago when Jay Soni had entered the show and who knew that his special cameo in the show would turn out to be a blockbuster hit. 

And now, finally, Jay aka Abhinav's character is set to end and the actor has received a very amazing farewell from the cast and crew yesterday. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Jay Soni spoke about his journey in the show, his character and much more. 

Talking about his journey coming to an end or if it is the start of a new journey, Jay said, ''I have no clue. I am not sad that my journey has come to an end. But now it is hitting me that I am not going to come on the set anymore. I am feeling heavy after doing the scene. I am getting flashbacks. Maybe something new will start soon.''

While performing the climax scene, you get a flashback of an entire, Jay spoke about the same and said, ''Yes, I was getting the flashbacks of my journey as my character has never died in any of my shows. This happened for the first time. I was feeling a bit weird. I could see the flashbacks of Kasauli. I was remembering Abhir and my scenes. That was a different feeling. I wanted to snap out of it because as an actor, I was welling up doing such a scene.''

Talking about how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has changed his life, he said, ''It has changed a lot of things for me in my life and career. It is like an actual comeback to me. I get messages from industry people also. There are too many approaches.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav aka Jay Soni leaves a heartwarming message for his co-stars Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod as he departs from the show: “ I am going, toh…”

StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopda Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai Nisha Nagpal Neeraj Goswami Ami Trivedi Jay Soni Rajan Shahi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exciting! Vivek Oberoi joins the cast of Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller reportedly titled ‘Hero No 1’ by Jagan Shakti
MUMBAI: Bollywood is currently buzzing with several exciting and high budget projects. The current one will bring Tiger...
EXCLUSIVE! Srishti Jain on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Usually, with a finite series it’s tough to hit the right chord with the audience, but I’m glad we could do that
MUMBAI: Srishti Jain is currently seen in Sony TV's popular series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. The actress portrays the...
Sexy! Actress Sanaya Pithawalla is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the actress Sanaya Pithawalla and grabbing the attention of...
EXCLUSIVE! Jay Soni on his climax scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: I was getting all the flashbacks and welling up as my character has never died before in any of my shows
MUMBAI: Jay Soni's exit from Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is right now the talk of the town. The actor's...
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Anupama points out 3 sins of Malti Devi
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Realization! Malti Devi's blindness for revenge makes Nakul question
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Vivek Oberoi
Exciting! Vivek Oberoi joins the cast of Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller reportedly titled ‘Hero No 1’ by Jagan Shakti
Latest Video
Related Stories
Srishti Jain
EXCLUSIVE! Srishti Jain on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Usually, with a finite series it’s tough to hit the right chord with the audience, but I’m glad we could do that
Simran Tomar
Exclusive! “As an actor, it was a win-win situation if I look from any point of view”, Simran Tomar on entering Mann Sundar, leaving Shravani, her character and more
ASHA NEGI
OMG! Fans are worried about Asha Negi and Karan Wahi’s friendship after they spot THIS detail on social media, find out what
Utkarsha Naik
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Utkarsha Naik to enter Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya
Mehul Nisar
Exclusive! “He is not the same old timid henpecked mama, he has become much more bold and aggressive”, Mehul Nisar on his return to Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Anupamaa and more
Bhanupratap
Bhanupratap faces a tough decision - who will be the next heir of the Mahajan Group in Sony SAB's Vanshaj?