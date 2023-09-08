EXCLUSIVE! Jay Soni on his climax scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: I was getting all the flashbacks and welling up as my character has never died before in any of my shows

MUMBAI: Jay Soni's exit from Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is right now the talk of the town.

The actor's character Abhinav Sharma became a huge hit among the fans.

It was just a few months ago when Jay Soni had entered the show and who knew that his special cameo in the show would turn out to be a blockbuster hit.

And now, finally, Jay aka Abhinav's character is set to end and the actor has received a very amazing farewell from the cast and crew yesterday.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Jay Soni spoke about his journey in the show, his character and much more.

Talking about his journey coming to an end or if it is the start of a new journey, Jay said, ''I have no clue. I am not sad that my journey has come to an end. But now it is hitting me that I am not going to come on the set anymore. I am feeling heavy after doing the scene. I am getting flashbacks. Maybe something new will start soon.''

While performing the climax scene, you get a flashback of an entire, Jay spoke about the same and said, ''Yes, I was getting the flashbacks of my journey as my character has never died in any of my shows. This happened for the first time. I was feeling a bit weird. I could see the flashbacks of Kasauli. I was remembering Abhir and my scenes. That was a different feeling. I wanted to snap out of it because as an actor, I was welling up doing such a scene.''

Talking about how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has changed his life, he said, ''It has changed a lot of things for me in my life and career. It is like an actual comeback to me. I get messages from industry people also. There are too many approaches.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav aka Jay Soni leaves a heartwarming message for his co-stars Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod as he departs from the show: “ I am going, toh…”