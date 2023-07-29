Exclusive! Jay Soni OPENS up on his Exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, saying, “ I knew that this would happen, but the actor’s greed to live a role a little bit longer is still there” and more!

Jay’s performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Abhinav has been loved by fans but recently we gave you the breaking news that Abhinav’s character will die in the show and Jay will be making his exit.
Jay Soni OPENS up on his Exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

Jay's performance in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Abhinav has been loved by fans but recently we gave you the breaking news that Abhinav's character will die in the show and Jay will be making his exit.

TellyChakkar spoke to the actor about his exit, working with Rajan Shahi, and more.

On his exit from the show, he said, “The thing is I am very satisfied, content with the way Abhinav has been shaped up and the kind of love and appreciation that I have got from the audience in this short span and a show like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, so it is very great, I am really happy, but also I knew that this would happen, but the actor’s greed to live a role a little bit longer is still there. Because I was enjoying doing Abhinav every day you know, Abhinav is a character which I can play for two years, three years, so many shades, so many variations, and it’s not like I am not happy, so I am very happy and satisfied. So, I am okay with the way things are ending, because every character’s story comes to an end, and the fact that this is ending on a good note”.

When asked what the reaction around him was, when people found out that his character will be coming to an end, he said, “The general reaction that I got was of shock, there were just questions, of why? And I told them that it’s all for good and whatever will happen next will be for good as well”.

On his experience working with Rajan Sir and DKP, he said, “It was superb, I was always being told that you’ll get spoiled in DKP and it is actually like that, the work atmosphere, the respect, the way Rajan Sir, treats everyone is so good, and you feel good being a part of the team, and the team’s focus towards creating and telling the best possible story, it is an amazing experience working with him.”

In a message that he had for the fans, he said, “Thank you for the crazy love you guys have given, thank you for becoming a support system, which was so strong, and whenever I used to feel a little low, I used to read those and it would pick me up. So, yes, I will be back soon, with another project that is worth it. I can’t thank AkshNav fans and Jay Soni fans enough for their love and support. I just want to say lots and lots of love to everyone and yes, Main Vapas Aaunga (He Sang the Bits of the Song here).”

Abhinav’s exit will serve as a major turning point for the show and AbhiRa’s story.

It will be interesting to see what new twists lie ahead.

Jay has been a part of shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby,  Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sasural Genda Phool, and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Exclusive! Abhinav death to change the whole storyline with his death

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

