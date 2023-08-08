EXCLUSIVE! Jay Soni on playing Abhinav Sharma in YRKKH: I couldn't have asked for a better comeback on TV

Jay Soni thanks Rajan Shahi for choosing him to play Abhinav Sharma in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Abhinav

MUMBAI : Jay Soni who entered Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a few months ago, is all set to bid adieu to the viewers.

The makers who brought Jay onboard for a special track have done a fabulous job. 

Jay's acting and his solid performance as Abhinav Sharma received thumbs up from the viewers. 

Well, Jay has already shot for his climax episode and today was his last day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actor got a grand farewell from Rajan Shahi and his team. 

While giving his farewell speech, Jay who couldn't stop thanking Rajan Shahi for giving him this role, said, ''I couldn't have asked for a better comeback on TV. There was a point where there was nothing on TV and I was clueless about what I'd do. This is one such show which a lot of actors have done. I thought this show was very lucky for me. That's how I agreed to be onboard. I thank everyone who has been a part of my journey so far in the show.''

Jay, you will be missed in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav aka Jay Soni leaves a heartwarming message for his co-stars Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod as he departs from the show: " I am going, toh…"


 

Latest Video
