EXCLUSIVE! Jay Soni reveals why he felt a lot of PRESSURE before playing Abhinav Sharma in YRKKH, shares people warned him about getting SPOILT after working on the sets of DKP

MUMBAI : Jay Soni's exit from Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is right now the talk of the town. 

The actor's character Abhinav Sharma became a huge hit among the fans. 

It was just a few months ago when Jay Soni had entered the show and who knew that his special cameo in the show would turn out to be a blockbuster hit. 

And now, finally, Jay aka Abhinav's character is set to end and the actor has received an amazing farewell from the cast and crew. 

Rajan Shahi along with his team celebrated the last day of Jay Soni on the sets. 

Well, goodbye speeches are always quite heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time. 

Before the cake cutting happened, Jay had some beautiful words to say about Rajan Shahi.

Recollecting when he was approached for Abhinav Sharma's role, Jay said, ''For me, it was a big challenge because the way sir had shown faith in me was amazing. I clearly remember the first meeting I had with him. Sir was very excited about this character. That made me feel even more nervous. I was so scared. Then I had a second meeting with Romil sir. I felt very pressured. This is a big show and if I goof up and then it wouldn't look good. They had a lot of expectations from me. For me, it was a big task. My focus was to perform my role with dedication and I shouldn't let you guys down.''

He added, ''I want to thank my directors and everyone who supported me. Abhinav wouldn't have been possible without me. These people showed me the right path.''

Jay recalls someone telling him that he will get spoiled once he works with DKP. 

He said, ''I was wondering why that person made this statement and I thought let me work and I'll see what it's all about. But now I actually feel I am spoiled. I will miss DKP everywhere I work. Sir, thank you so much.'' 

