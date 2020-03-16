EXCLUSIVE! Jayaprada to grace the stage of Superstar Singer 2 on Sony TV

Bollywood's evergreen diva Jayaprada is all set to be seen in Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2.

EXCLUSIVE! Jayaprada to grace the stage of Superstar Singer 2 on Sony TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how Sony TV has been treating the viewers with some amazing shows. 

A lot of reality shows have been presented by the channel over the years.

Currently, Sony TV is airing the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. 

The show is hosted by popular jodi Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. 

Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show. Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains. 

We all know that a lot of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants. 

This weekend, Bollywood's evergreen beauty Jayaprada will be gracing the show. 

Jayaprada has been a part of the film industry for several decades and has given so many hits. 

The actress has also appeared in many South movies. 

It will be interesting to see how the contestants croon the most popular songs of Jayaprada and make her go nostalgic. 

How excited are you seeing Jayaprada in Superstar Singer 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

