Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestants Niti Taylor and Paras Kalnawat team up together for a project

Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television who is best known for his role as Samar in Anupamaa, which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and is now seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, which went on air recently.

The actor has a massive fan following, and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Paras was once upon a time very close to Rupali Ganguly since the two played mother and son on-screen, and they shared a great bond.

But ever since his exit from the show, the two haven’t been in touch and Paras has spoken about it in many interviews.

The actor was a participant in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 but was later eliminated owing to receiving fewer votes.

On the other hand, Niti Taylor is a popular actress on television; she rose to fame with her performance of Nandini Murthy in one of the most acclaimed series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

She recently made headlines for her participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's season 10.

Where she impressed the judges and the audiences with their performance in the show.

As per sources, Niti Taylor and Paras Kalnawat have come together for a project together, but what is the project all about is still unknown.

This is the first time that Niti and Paras will be sharing the screen space together and the fans are excited to see them.

What do you think about this new pair?

What do you think about this new pair?

