EXCLUSIVE! Jigna Vora on saying yes to Bigg Boss 17: Me and my son had a discussion and it was his decision that I should do this show.

Jigna Vora who is a former journalist, has entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. She opens up on her strategy, what made her say yes to the show and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 12:09
Jigna

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Bigg Boss season 17 has kickstarted with a bang. 

The ardent viewers are always excited and looking forward to the new season. 

Salman Khan is once again back as the host and fans are in love with him. 

Well, there are many known faces from the film and TV industry. 

One of them is Jigna Vora who has also entered the Bigg Boss house this year. 

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exlcusive! Salman Khan begins the shoot of the new season this is when the contestants will enter the house and begin to play the game

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Jigna spoke about many things related to the show. 

What was your first reaction when you were offered this show? What made you say yes to it?

I was very excited when I got to know about the show. Me and my son had a discussion and it was his decision that I should do this show. 

Bigg Boss is fun to watch but it is equally challenging to play. How prepared are you to face the challenges?

I am taking each day as it is. There are many challenges in life as such. So, let's see how the journey unfolds in Bigg Boss. 

How comfortable are you to be on camera all the time?

It's not about my comfort zone. If I am a part of Bigg Boss, I have to get used to it.

Will the viewers get to see a different side of yours in the show? 

The viewers have not seen my side at all. So, whatever they are going to see, it will be for the first time.

Weekend Ka Vaar is one of the most challenging days for the contestants as they have to face the show's host Salman Khan. How excited are you for it?

Oh yes, I am very nervous to be in front of Salman sir. I am a little bit anxious to meet him. Let's see how it goes. 

Any strategy you have planned to survive in the house?

No, there is no strategy at all. One can't make a strategy and go because you never know what is going to happen inside the house.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! For the first time in history of Bigg Boss, contestants will be allowed to use phones in the house

bigg boss 17 Salman Khan tehelka prank Sunny Arya Colors tv Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Isha Malviya Abhishek Kumar Jigna Vora navid sole TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 12:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Has Shrenu Parikh found her perfect wedding dress? Here's what the bride-to-be has to say; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are television's most adored couple. The duo who met on the sets of Ghar Ek...
Tiger 3 trailer! Avinash is back as Tiger and this time it is personal
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is indeed one of the big releases of the Year the movie which is the fifth movie in the...
EXCLUSIVE! Jigna Vora on saying yes to Bigg Boss 17: Me and my son had a discussion and it was his decision that I should do this show.
MUMBAI: The much-awaited Bigg Boss season 17 has kickstarted with a bang. The ardent viewers are always excited and...
Exclusive! Shivangi Verma reveals her secret crush and it’s none other than THIS co-star of hers, check it out
MUMBAI: Shivangi Verma is a beautiful and talented Indian actress who rose to fame when she participated in Nach Baliye...
Kavya: Oh No! Giriraj and Jaideep against Kavya
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Barsatein: Uff! Reyansh and Aaradhan finally have an intimate moment in the tent house
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Recent Stories
Avinash
Tiger 3 trailer! Avinash is back as Tiger and this time it is personal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shrenu
WOW! Has Shrenu Parikh found her perfect wedding dress? Here's what the bride-to-be has to say; WATCH VIDEO
Shivangi
Exclusive! Shivangi Verma reveals her secret crush and it’s none other than THIS co-star of hers, check it out
Ruhaanika
Stunning! From Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's child actress to teenage diva: Ruhaanika Dhawan's remarkable transformation is sure to blow your mind!
Sai
EXCLUSIVE! Sai Ketan Rao on viewers response for Agastya's role in Imlie: I'm getting so much appreciation as this is my third new look and role which is different from my previous ones, fans are excited sending me there wishes and blessings
Vijayendra
Exclusive! “I am gym and cardio person but I want to start yoga.”, Vijayendra Kumeria when asked if he’s a gym person or a yoga person, read to know more
Mona
SURPRISING! Mona Singh reveals she was not willing to do Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin if it had taken a leap, says, ''I had full faith in myself that I will get work, I didn't feel insecure and I wouldn't do the show for more 5 to 7 years just for the sake of it