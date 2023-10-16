EXCLUSIVE! Jigna Vora on saying yes to Bigg Boss 17: Me and my son had a discussion and it was his decision that I should do this show.

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Bigg Boss season 17 has kickstarted with a bang.

The ardent viewers are always excited and looking forward to the new season.

Salman Khan is once again back as the host and fans are in love with him.

Well, there are many known faces from the film and TV industry.

One of them is Jigna Vora who has also entered the Bigg Boss house this year.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Jigna spoke about many things related to the show.

What was your first reaction when you were offered this show? What made you say yes to it?

I was very excited when I got to know about the show. Me and my son had a discussion and it was his decision that I should do this show.

Bigg Boss is fun to watch but it is equally challenging to play. How prepared are you to face the challenges?

I am taking each day as it is. There are many challenges in life as such. So, let's see how the journey unfolds in Bigg Boss.

How comfortable are you to be on camera all the time?

It's not about my comfort zone. If I am a part of Bigg Boss, I have to get used to it.

Will the viewers get to see a different side of yours in the show?

The viewers have not seen my side at all. So, whatever they are going to see, it will be for the first time.

Weekend Ka Vaar is one of the most challenging days for the contestants as they have to face the show's host Salman Khan. How excited are you for it?

Oh yes, I am very nervous to be in front of Salman sir. I am a little bit anxious to meet him. Let's see how it goes.

Any strategy you have planned to survive in the house?

No, there is no strategy at all. One can't make a strategy and go because you never know what is going to happen inside the house.

