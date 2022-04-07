EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara on his character in Sony TV's Kaamnaa: I feel Karan should be shown successful in the show

Jitendra Bohara is well-known for his character in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa and star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 13:29
EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara on his character in Sony TV's Kaamnaa: I feel Karan should be shown successful in the show

MUMBAI: Jitendra Bohara who was seen as Karan in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa was missing from the series for quite some time now. 

The actor has had an off and off track in the show. Jitendra's presence in the show has been well-appreciated.

As the actor has now made a comeback in the show after a long time. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jitendra who spoke in length about the show and much more. 

ALSO READ: “Tanmay brings out the child in me,” says Sony TV’s show Kaamnaa lead Abhishek Rawat aka Manav

Fans were eagerly missing you on-screen in Kaamnaa. What can the viewers expect with your re-entry?

Yes, lot's of new things will be happening. A lot of changes will be taking place. We all recently celebrated Manav's birthday in the show but Akanksha acted as a complete spoil sport and things were ruined. Fans are waiting for my presence. Right now, I am not at all supporting Akanksha. I am cringing on her for whatever she has done. I am trying my best to see that she doesn't fulfill her bad motives. I tried to help her but she spoiled Manav's birthday party.

What change do you wish to see in Karan's character?

I wish to see more of Karan's screen space in the show. He needs to be very much involved in the story. Vaibhav had troubled Karan a lot, so I am really connected to this character. Bubbly has taken a good revenge and Vaibhav has gone from riches to rags. I feel Karan should be shown successful in the show.  

How is it getting back to work post marriage? 

It's very good. It's a much-needed work for me as the responsibilities have increased and by God's grace, I am blessed to have work. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: “Tanmay brings out the child in me,” says Sony TV’s show Kaamnaa lead Abhishek Rawat aka Manav

Jitendra Bohara Star Plus Kaamnaa Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Manav Gohil Neil Bhatt Chandni Sharma Abhishek Rawat Shaika Films TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 13:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara on his character in Sony TV's Kaamnaa: I feel Karan should be shown successful in the show
MUMBAI: Jitendra Bohara who was seen as Karan in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa was missing from the series for quite some time...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Conspiracy! Virat lashes out at Sai, Pakhi smirks
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase a major twist....
Relief! Sign of Relief for Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani as the Bombay HC grants bail in drug’s case
MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Siddharth Pithani, the former flatmate of actor Sushant Singh...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Storm! Akshara to find out the ugly truth behind her father’s death, walks out of marriage
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Lovely! Neil and Aarohi help the patients in the hospital, Neil cares for Aarohi
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Finally, Manjiri steps into Ahlawat's house and Manushi and Kunal investigate the truth about her!
MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Recent Stories
Relief! Sign of Relief for Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani as the Bombay HC grants bail in drug’s case
Relief! Sign of Relief for Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani as the Bombay HC grants bail in drug’s case
Latest Video