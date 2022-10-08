EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Solanki bags Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show on Zee TV

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:57
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to launch soon on various channels. 

Zee TV has been entertaining the viewers for several years with a variety of TV shows. 

And now, the channel has some amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming months. 

TellyChakkar was the first one to report that actress Shweta Tiwari will be playing the lead role. 

Also, Manav Gohil and Ashish Chowdhry are in the race to play the lead opposite Shweta. 

And now, one more name is added to the list. 

Child actress Jiya Solanki is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

Nothing much is known about Jiya's character yet. 

Well, Bodhi Tree is one popular production house and has launched several shows in the past. 

The makers are all set to be back with a brand new show on Zee TV. 

Shweta will be back in a full-fledged role after a long gap and it would be simply a delight for the fans. 

How excited are you for it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video